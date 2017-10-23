MeToo campaign brings hope to 8-year-old girl

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Nastco)

Shortly after KING 5 anchor Amity Addrisi opened up about surviving child sex abuse, she received an email from a viewer.

“She told me that her and her daughter were watching the news in the morning and the clip (of me talking) came on,” Addrisi recalled. “And her daughter said to her, ‘Look, mom. Now, I know I’m going to be OK.’”

The girl is eight years old, but was five when the abuse took place, the email said.

“Right there was the reason why I did (the segment),” said Addrisi. “Knowing that if some little girl saw it, if anybody saw it.

“What I found was common through all this was that men and women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, that was the majority of my emails,” she said. “They’ve always carried this pain inside of them and never were able to get it out. They said when I spoke about it, they felt that it was time and wrote and shared their stories.”

