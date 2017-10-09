Mark Wright's 'scariest five minutes' on TV

People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

A day after the Las Vegas mass shooting, KING 5 anchor Mark Wright delivered a message on gun violence.

Wright’s son witnessed the mass shooting in Mukilteo last year in which three of his friends died.

"It was a territory I’d never gone before," said Wright.

"I described it as the scariest five minutes I’ve ever done on TV because it was live, it was very personal, and I never know when the emotions are ever going to come out.

"It’s weird how these things happen. When you go through a trauma like my son did -- by extension all of the families involved have been impacted in some way," he said.

Wright made a renewed call for common ground on KING 5’s The Sound podcast.

"I think if we just sit down together, we can reach a place of understanding that can lead to sensible regulation," he said.

