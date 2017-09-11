Geekwire co-founder: Toronto front-runner for Amazon's second headquarters

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

Geekwire co-found Todd Bishop believes Toronto is a front-runner for Amazon’s second headquarters, or HQ2.

"This is something that could give them a completely different perspective on the world," Bishop said, noting Canada’s differing stance on immigration compared to the United States.

"You have the potential uprooting of the H1B visa program, which Amazon, Microsoft, and a lot of other companies use,” Bishop explained of the United States’ current policy being up in the air.

Last week, Amazon announced the public process of creating a second headquarters to go along with Seattle’s sprawling downtown campus.

Bishop told KING 5 in a Facebook Live that Austin, Texas is a strong possibility as well.

“This in many respects is a wakeup call to Seattle and the region,” Bishop said.

“I think a lot of people in the community have taken Amazon’s growth for granted and, in part, seen it as more of nuisance than a benefit,” continued Bishop. “And there are a lot of communities that would kill for the problems that Amazon brings to Seattle because of the upside.”

Response deadline is October 19. Announcement in 2018.

