Episode 5: Hanford's Sick and Forgotten

Hanford is the most contaminated work site in America, but some workers are still getting their workers’ compensation claims denied. KING 5 chief investigative reporter Susannah Frame found in her series, “Sick and Forgotten at Hanford,” the system is full of injustices, including inaccurate science, aggressive legal battles, and denying the workers got sick at Hanford.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs