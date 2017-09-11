Covering Harvey: 'It was so heart-wrenching'

Children from families forced from their homes due to flooding play with donated toys at the NRG Center August 31, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

KING 5 anchor and reporter Michelle Li recently returned from covering Hurricane Harvey.

KING sent eight staff members to Texas to help sister station KHOU, which flooded during Harvey.

“It’s one of those things that you volunteer, but you don’t expect to get the answer 'yes,'" Li said.

She traveled with three co-workers, who first flew to Austin after the storm and drove to Houston.

“We would get to a place in the road where suddenly it would be flooded out and so we’d have to backtrack,” she said.

Li recalled becoming emotional from what she saw on the ground.

“People were coming in (the shelter) with no shoes, no coats, everything was in a trash bag,” she explained.

“It was just panic. It just gave me goosebumps thinking about it,” she said. “There were times when I felt really emotional. I definitely cried during those two days just because it was so heart-wrenching.”

KING 5 also sent seven others to help cover Hurricane Irma.

