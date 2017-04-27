Episode 8: The fellas Spring Forward but won't sleep on the Sonics Arena developments

Chris & Chris break all the rules (that they created) and talk about a busy "Holiday week" and the continued Sonics Arena debacle. Daniels talks with The Leiweke group who says they will privately finance a KeyArena site project. Cashman talks about sleep cycles and reveals the top 10 most ridiculous insomnia aids. Can you be bored to sleep? They preview a new app that offers that service. The President is in another twitter battle but this time it's with a major food chain. Sorta.

