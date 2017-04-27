Episode 5: Spacing out and Droning on! A pop-up guide to Spring Training wardrobe malfunctions

Chris & Chris aim to be the No. 1 podcast on 7 newly discovered planets. Might be 40 light years before the data confirms their effort. Yet another Chris checks in from Spring Training and takes on his critics in the fashion police department. The latest development on the Seattle arena and...wait, what development? Are Pop Tarts the new super food? Chris & Chris talk about the latest toaster treat test.

© 2017 KING-TV