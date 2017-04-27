KING
Close

Episode 3: Professors Guide to Sharknado 5

KING 1:58 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

Chris & Chris cover the "Big Game" and Mariners baseball, the Sonics Arena Saga, a Meteoric surprise and the Seattle man who wants to make his motion picture debut in Sharknado 5.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories