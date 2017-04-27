KING
Episode 12: The return of Sonics basketball reaches a spork in the road!

Chris and Chris talk about the latest full court press to make Key Arena the most viable NBA arena option for Seattle. The proposals are in and they sure look nice but how viable are they? Is the apparent momentum swing real? Will the competing Key Arena proposals eclipse the SODO arena effort? Why are we writing so many descriptions in this bio? Join us on a quest for answers!

