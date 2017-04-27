Episode 11: These darn kids and their FaceTube! Youtube TV & NFL on Amazon ?

Cashman is all by himselfie while Daniels is on assignment. It's a big week for streaming media and Chris talks with a resident Youtuber. Youtube TV was launched in 5 cities this week and Amazon has purchased the rights to stream Thursday night football. A millennial is here to help us make sense of it all! Check out his great work on "Local Lens" HERE >>> bit.ly/2oLzIGM

