Episode 1: The first one, duh

KING 1:56 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

Chris & Chris warm up the "C&C Podcast Factory" with talk about Marshawn Lynch breaking bicycling, Russell Wilson dealing with death, a sad celebrity confession, the extreme inauguration, Dapper DB Cooper and breakfast pizza?

