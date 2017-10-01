York football players sing national anthem

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Phone scammers spoofing local numbers
-
Local Loverboy fan's dream comes true
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
HOMECOMING KING
-
Rest easier: SPD donates 600 beds for kids
-
O.J. Simpson - 'I am sorry that things turned out the way they did.'
-
Loverboy fan's dream comes true
-
Principal takes back detention threat
-
First Alert Weather
-
High school football teams react to anthem controversy
More Stories
-
Seahawks defensive linemen sit during national anthemOct. 1, 2017, 5:29 p.m.
-
LIVESTREAM AND BLOG: Colts vs. Seahawks game updatesOct. 1, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
-
Cherished Seattle horse farm for saleOct. 1, 2017, 3:48 p.m.