Yes, you can now get Fireball bagels

If you're a fan of Fireball and have been wondering how to get that fiery concoction into your morning routine, a New Jersey bagel shop has your answer.

The Bagel Nook in New Jersey recently unveiled the "Fireball bagel" -- yes, a bagel made with Fireball cinnamon whisky infused right into the dough, then dunked in a Fireball glaze.

According to the bagel shop, the bagels are only available to those 21 years and older (you know, legal drinking age and all) and are recommended to be paired with "apple pie cream cheese."

Sadly, you'll have to go all the way to Freehold, New Jersey to get your hands on one of these hot breakfast items but other varieties from The Bagel Nook, including Oreo bagels and yes, Cheetos Flamin Hot bagels are available for delivery.

