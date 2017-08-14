WSU College Republicans president resigns after attending 'Unite the Right' in Charlottesville

PHOTO: James Allsup (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The president of Washington State University’s College Republicans chapter resigned Monday, after attending the “Unite the Right” rally that turned violent in Charlottesville over the weekend.

James Allsup, the now former WSU College Republicans president, had traveled to Virginia for the event and was a speaker.

Monday, the College Republican National Committee released a statement condemning white supremacy and terrorism in Charlottesville, and calling on College Republican leaders who supported the event to resign.

“Advocates for white nationalism, racial supremacy of any kind, and terrorism have no home in the Republican Party or anywhere else in America,” wrote Chandler Thornton, the CRNC national chairman.

“The National Executive Board for the College Republican National Committee calls on leaders in our organization who may support or condone these events to resign immediately," Thorton wrote.

Amir Rezamand, former VP and now president of WSU College Republicans, confirmed Monday afternoon Allsup had resigned.

Sunday, Allsup told KREM 2 he disagrees with the violence that took place in Charlottesville.

The Twitter account, "Yes, You are Racist" has been using the hashtag, #ExposeTheAltRight to identify individuals who attended the rally. The account named Allsup as one of them.

"They have no proof that I'm a racist," Allsup said on Sunday. "They are slandering me and that I'm racist without evidence because I talk about history and I talk about American politics."

WSU President, Kirk Schulz took to Twitter on Sunday to denounce racism and Nazism of any kind.

"Hate has no place at WSU," he wrote.

KREM 2 has reached out to Allsup for comment, but has not yet heard back. His phone appears to have been disconnected.

This just in: James Allsup has resigned from role as President of College Republicans at WSU. VP Amir Rezamand is now President.

