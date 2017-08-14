WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville

PHOTO: James Allsup (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University College Republican President James Allsup has confirmed with KREM 2 that he was at the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

KREM 2's Amanda Roley spoke with Allsup on the phone. At the time of their conversation Sunday, Allsup was at an urgent care clinic in Charlottesville where he is being treated for minor exposure to pepper spray.

Just got off the phone with WSU College Republican Pres. James Allsup. Confirms he was at the "Unite the right" rally in #Charolettesville. — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017

Allsup, who has more than 14,000 Twitter followers and 145,000 subscribers on YouTube, said he attended the rally in a media capacity. The WSU College Republican President said the rally organizer unexpectedly asked him to make a few remarks.

Allsup said he disagrees with the violence that took place in Charlottesville.

"I think it's terrible that anyone had to lose their life. I think that's awful," Allsup said.

He also said while he disagrees with symbols like the swastika seen at the rally, he believes those individuals should not be restricted from free speech. "I would even say the same for the Black Panthers," Allsup said. "If you're going to peacefully organize an event and peacefully go to the event, I think you should have the right to speak."

Allsup said he considers himself a “paleoconservative” or a “right wing libertarian”. He also said he believes the term “alt-right” is a slur.

The twitter account, "Yes, You are Racist" has been using the hashtag, #ExposeTheAltRight to identify individuals who attended the rally. The account named Allsup as one of them.

"They have no proof that I'm a racist," Allsup said. "They are slandering me and that I'm racist without evidence because I talk about history and I talk about American politics."

Join us tonight at 5 for more from my interview with WSU College GOP Pres. James Allsup who attended the rally in #Charolettesville @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017

The "Spokane Citizens Against Racism" are holding a candlelight vigil on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TONIGHT: "Spokane Citizens Against Racism" holding Candlelight vigil 6-7pm at Spokane Tribal Gathering Place. @KREM2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV