WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University College Republican President James Allsup has confirmed with KREM 2 that he was at the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
KREM 2's Amanda Roley spoke with Allsup on the phone. At the time of their conversation Sunday, Allsup was at an urgent care clinic in Charlottesville where he is being treated for minor exposure to pepper spray.
Just got off the phone with WSU College Republican Pres. James Allsup. Confirms he was at the "Unite the right" rally in #Charolettesville.— Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017
Allsup, who has more than 14,000 Twitter followers and 145,000 subscribers on YouTube, said he attended the rally in a media capacity. The WSU College Republican President said the rally organizer unexpectedly asked him to make a few remarks.
Join us tonight at 5 for more from my interview with WSU College GOP Pres. James Allsup who attended the rally in #Charolettesville @KREM2— Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017
TONIGHT: "Spokane Citizens Against Racism" holding Candlelight vigil 6-7pm at Spokane Tribal Gathering Place. @KREM2— Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) August 13, 2017
