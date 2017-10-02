Woman originally from Spokane area killed in Las Vegas shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman originally from Eastern Washington died after being shot at the Las Vegas concert shooting on Sunday night.

Rachael Parker, who is originally from the Spokane area, had been in Las Vegas with coworkers from the Manhattan Beach Police Department at the concert. Parker had worked for Manhattan Beach PD in California as a records technician for a decade.

"She was employed with the Manhattan Beach Police Department for 10 years and will be greatly missed," Manhattan Beach PD wrote in a press release.

The department said that a second employee, an off-duty officer, also attended the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival and suffered a minor injury.

More details about Parker's hometown were not immediately available.

