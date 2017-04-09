Woman dies in Tumwater fire

(Photo: City of Tumwater)

One person is dead after fire consumes a mobile home in Tumwater early Sunday morning.

Assistant Chief Jim McGarva said the fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Kirsop Extension Road.

An elderly woman living in the house was reportedly still inside the home when fire officials arrived. Her body was later found in the living room.

The woman's son was able to get help after escaping through a bedroom window, McGarva said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to have started in the living room.

Chief McGarva said the home did not have smoke detectors.

The Thurston County Coroner is expected to identify the woman this week.

