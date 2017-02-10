Close Windy day ahead: Check out the Futurecast KING 8:03 AM. PST February 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For those on the app, click each headline to see the maps.Winds 3 hour FuturecastWinds 6 hour FuturecastWinds 9 hour Futurecast Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Emergency at West Point Treatment Plant dumping sewage into Puget Sound Chance meeting brings hope for homeless White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass remain closed eBay scam costs teen college savings Flying with NASA to cut airport delays Wet weather causes landslides and flooding Appeals court hears AG's case against Trump Forgotten life insurance policies One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way Flight attendants fighting human trafficking More Stories Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban Feb. 9, 2017, 3:59 p.m. Windy day ahead: Check out the Futurecast Feb 10, 2017, 8:03 a.m. Trump rips 'disgraceful' court decision in immigration ban Feb 10, 2017, 7:17 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs