Williams-Goss pens inspiring letter to former Zags and fans ahead of NCAA tourney

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nigel Williams-Goss has Gonzaga fans even more hyped for Thursday’s opening round matchup in the NCAA Tournament after he penned a letter in The Player’s Tribune on Monday about finishing what other Zags before him had started.

Williams-Goss has only been in Spokane for a couple of years, but he wrote about how he feels a strong connection to both Spokane and Gonzaga University.

After sitting out last year as required because of him transferring from the University of Washington, Williams-Goss helped lead one of the most dominant Gonzaga teams in recent history to their 19th straight tournament appearance. They earned a 1-seed in the West Region and will face South Dakota State on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. The game will be aired on TBS.

In the letter, Williams-Goss wrote about how important it was for this team to finish what other Zags teams had started. He wrote about how the team is in a group chat together and after their loss to BYU on February 25, he sent a video to the chat of Gonzaga’s loss to UCLA in 2005.

The clip starts with 40 seconds left in the game. Gonzaga’s up by three and has the ball. Then the missed jumper. Then the foul that sends UCLA to the free throw line. Now there’s 20 seconds left and it’s a one point game. Then the steal and the layup. The Bruins are up by one. Nine seconds left. And then another Zags turnover. You probably know the rest: Adam Morrison tugging at his jersey. The tears. UCLA celebrating.

Williams-Goss followed that up with another text to the group: “Not this year, fellas.”

Williams-Goss also wrote about his relationship with coach Mark Few. He said that Coach Few is a family man, ultracompetitive, and not afraid to be a disciplinarian.

But at the same time, he also has sharp sense of humor — bordering on sarcastic — that caught me off guard at first,

Read the full article here

© 2017 KREM-TV