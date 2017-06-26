Where can I set off fireworks in Western Washington?

Share This Story

Where is it legal to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?

Most major cities do not all residents to light off fireworks, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett. However, some smaller municipalities and unincorporated county areas do allow backyard pyrotechnics.

The following list shows cities and counties that allow residents to set off fireworks, in accordance with state law. If counties or cities have passed ordinances restricting state law, dates and times when residents are permitted to light fireworks are also listed.

If a city is not listed, lighting off fireworks is banned.

Related: Best spots to watch the fireworks this Fourth of July

State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:

June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

View statewide fireworks regulations by county and municipality on the Washington State Patrol’s website.

Clallam

County – no restrictions

Forks

Sequim

Clark

County – South of 219th Street: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; North of 219th Street: Follows state law, except no discharge on July 5

Battle Ground

Camas – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

La Center – June 29 – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ridgefield – Follows state law, except no discharge July 5

Yacolt

Cowlitz

County – no restrictions

Castle Rock

Kalama – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelso – Follows state law except July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Longview

Woodland

Grays Harbor

County – no restrictions

Aberdeen – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Cosmopolis – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Elma

Grayland

Hoquiam – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

McCleary

Montesano

Oakville

Ocean Shores - Discharge only along the beach between Marine View Drive Beach access and Damon Beach Approach, 100 feet west of dunes July 2 – 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Westport - Discharge only along the beach at Half Moon Bay, 200 feet west of grass line, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Island

County – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Coupeville – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Langely – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Oak Harbor

Jefferson

County – no restrictions

Port Ludlow

King

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Auburn – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Black Diamond – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Covington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Duvall – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enumclaw – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hunts Point

Mercer Island – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Normandy Park – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

North Bend – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skykomish

Snoqualmie – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight aerial fireworks banned)

Kitsap

County – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bainbridge Island – July 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bremerton – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Port Orchard – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Poulsbo – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lewis

County – Banned

Mason

County – Banned

Pacific

County – no restrictions

Ilwaco

Long Beach

Raymond – Follows state law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

South Bend – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Pierce

County – no restrictions

Bonney Lake – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Buckley – July 2 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

DuPont – July 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Eatonville – July 3 – 4, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Edgewood – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Fife

Gig Harbor – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lakewood – July 3 – 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Milton – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Orting – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roy

Sumner – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

University Place – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

San Juan

County – Banned

Skagit

County – no restrictions

La Conner – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Mount Vernon – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sedro-Woolley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Skamania

County – no restrictions

North Bonneville

Stevenson

Snohomish

County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Arlington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Darrington

Granite Falls – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Index – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lake Stevens – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Monroe – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Snohomish – July 1 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Stanwood

Sultan

Thurston

County – July 3 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Rainier

Tenino

Tumwater – July 3 – 4, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Yelm

Wahkiakum

County – no restrictions

Cathlamet

Whatcom

County – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Blaine – July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Everson – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ferndale – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Lynden – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.