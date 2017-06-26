Where can I set off fireworks in Western Washington?

Where is it legal to set off fireworks this Fourth of July?
Most major cities do not all residents to light off fireworks, including Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett. However, some smaller municipalities and unincorporated county areas do allow backyard pyrotechnics.
The following list shows cities and counties that allow residents to set off fireworks, in accordance with state law. If counties or cities have passed ordinances restricting state law, dates and times when residents are permitted to light fireworks are also listed.
If a city is not listed, lighting off fireworks is banned.
State law allows fireworks to be set off around the Fourth of July at the following times:
June 28 – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
June 29 – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
July 4 – 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
July 5 – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
View statewide fireworks regulations by county and municipality on the Washington State Patrol’s website.
Clallam
County – no restrictions
Forks
Sequim
Clark
County – South of 219th Street: July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; North of 219th Street: Follows state law, except no discharge on July 5
Battle Ground
Camas – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
La Center – June 29 – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ridgefield – Follows state law, except no discharge July 5
Yacolt
Cowlitz
County – no restrictions
Castle Rock
Kalama – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kelso – Follows state law except July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Longview
Woodland
Grays Harbor
County – no restrictions
Aberdeen – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Cosmopolis – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Elma
Grayland
Hoquiam – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
McCleary
Montesano
Oakville
Ocean Shores - Discharge only along the beach between Marine View Drive Beach access and Damon Beach Approach, 100 feet west of dunes July 2 – 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Westport - Discharge only along the beach at Half Moon Bay, 200 feet west of grass line, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Island
County – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Coupeville – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Langely – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Oak Harbor
Jefferson
County – no restrictions
Port Ludlow
King
County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Auburn – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Black Diamond – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Covington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Duvall – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Enumclaw – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Hunts Point
Mercer Island – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Normandy Park – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
North Bend – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Skykomish
Snoqualmie – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. (midnight aerial fireworks banned)
Kitsap
County – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bainbridge Island – July 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bremerton – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Port Orchard – July 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Poulsbo – June 28, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; June 29 – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lewis
County – Banned
Mason
County – Banned
Pacific
County – no restrictions
Ilwaco
Long Beach
Raymond – Follows state law except on July 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
South Bend – July 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Pierce
County – no restrictions
Bonney Lake – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Buckley – July 2 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
DuPont – July 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Eatonville – July 3 – 4, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Edgewood – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Fife
Gig Harbor – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lakewood – July 3 – 5, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Milton – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Orting – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Pacific – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Roy
Sumner – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
University Place – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
San Juan
County – Banned
Skagit
County – no restrictions
La Conner – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Mount Vernon – July 4, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Sedro-Woolley – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Skamania
County – no restrictions
North Bonneville
Stevenson
Snohomish
County – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Arlington – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Bothell – July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Darrington
Granite Falls – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Index – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lake Stevens – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Monroe – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Snohomish – July 1 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Stanwood
Sultan
Thurston
County – July 3 – 4, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Rainier
Tenino
Tumwater – July 3 – 4, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Yelm
Wahkiakum
County – no restrictions
Cathlamet
Whatcom
County – July 3, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Blaine – July 4, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Everson – July 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ferndale – July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Lynden – July 1 – 3, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; July 4, 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.; July 5, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
