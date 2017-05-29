ACLU on alt-right events: 'Government censorship is not the answer'

(Photo: ACLU of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Monday that the city will not issue permits to alt-right groups for two planned June rallies in Portland.

He also wants the federal government to cancel permits already issued to alt-right groups for a downtown rally at the federally owned Shrunk Plaza on June 4. The federal government has not yet issued a permit for a June 10 event.

The mayor asked the rally organizers to cancel the events.

"I’m reminded constantly that they have a first amendment right to speak," he said. "My pushback on that is hate speech is not protected under the U.S. Constitution."

The ACLU of Oregon director Mat dos Santos responded to Wheeler's request, and said "government censorship is not the answer."

Our hearts are broken, but government censorship is not the answer. We must defend the constitution even when it is uncomfortable. https://t.co/7K33oLAbcZ — Mat dos Santos (@MatPDX) May 29, 2017

The ACLU of Oregon posted more on its Twitter page, saying "the government cannot revoke or deny a permit based on the viewpoint of the demonstrators. Period."

The organization said if there is evidence of an imminent threat, the government should address it "without restricting 1A rights of all."

If the government has concrete evidence of an imminent threat they can and should address it, without restricting 1A rights of all. https://t.co/jfxgJyvCpi — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) May 29, 2017

Wheeler called for the event cancelations via his Facebook page:

On Friday three men Rick Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, and Micah Fletcher stood up against bigotry and hatred. Two paid with their lives. A third was seriously injured.

Our community remains in shock and mourning. But we are also tremendously grateful to our heroes and their families for their selflessness and heroism. They will serve to inspire us to be the loving, courageous people we are meant to be.

As Mayor, I wanted to update you on a few developments:

1) I have reached out to all of the victims and their families, including the two women who were terrorized and subjected to such hatred and bigotry. I have offered my unconditional assistance and support, day or night.

2) I have confirmed that the City of Portland has NOT and will not issue any permits for the alt right events scheduled on June 4th or June 10th. The Federal government controls permitting for Shrunk Plaza, and it is my understanding that they have issued a permit for the event on June 4th.

3) I am calling on the federal government to IMMEDIATELY REVOKE the permit(s) they have issued for the June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 10th. Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.

4) I am appealing to the organizers of the alt-right demonstrations to CANCEL the events they have scheduled on June 4th and June 10th. I urge them to ask their supporters to stay away from Portland. There is never a place for bigotry or hatred in our community, and especially not now.

5) I am calling on every elected leader in Oregon, every legal agency, every level of law enforcement to stand with me in preventing another tragedy.

6) When and if the time is right for them, I would like to work with the families to find an appropriate way to permanently remember their sacrifice and honor their courage. Their heroism is now part of the legacy of this great city and I want future generations to remember what happened here, and why, so that it might serve to both eradicate hatred and inspire future generations to stand up for the right values like Rick, Taliesin, and Micah did last week.

© 2017 KGW-TV