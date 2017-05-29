Wheeler calls for permanent memorial for victims: 'Their sacrifice is supreme'

Memorial for MAX attack victims (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- At an impassioned press conference Monday following Friday's deadly stabbings, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called for a permanent memorial dedicated to the three victims of the violent attack.

"This is a seminal moment in this state’s history," Wheeler said. "The names of those three men: Rick, Taliesin and Micah, they will be up there with the greats. Their sacrifice is supreme."

He also responded to critics of his request for the cancelation of two upcoming alt-right rallies scheduled for downtown Portland.

"I’m reminded constantly that they have a first amendment right to speak," he said. "My pushback on that is hate speech is not protected under the U.S. Constitution."

On May 26, 35-year-old Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed the three men who were trying to protect two women, believed to be Muslim, after Christian shouted racial and anti-Muslim slurs at them.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, of Southeast Portland, were stabbed to death. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, also stabbed, is expected to survive.

"I want future generations to remember what happened here and why it happened and what they were willing to give to do the right thing," Wheeler said.

He suggested the Hollywood transit station, where the attack happened, as a possible location for a permanent memorial.

Wheeler thanked President Donald Trump for his tweeted message condemning the attack, but said the president -- and leaders everywhere -- need to do more.

"As appreciative as I am of the president sending his thoughts and prayers to the families this morning, we need more than thoughts and prayers right now. We need action and we need leadership," Wheeler said. "We need the people in Washington, D.C., Oregon and the local level to step up and show through action that they condemn bigotry and xenophobia and violence."

Wheeler said the women verbally attacked on the train were "subjected to terror."

"This guy was just brimming with hate," he said.

Speaking to the victims' families, Wheeler's voice was brimming with emotion as he publicly thanked them for raising "incredible people."

"We are so much better in the community for having people like them in it," he said. "I want to thanked the families. They will never get over it, They will live with this for the rest of their lives."

The mayor called for an end to divisiveness in the community. To that end, Wheeler announced that the city will not issue permits to alt-right groups for two planned June rallies in Portland.

He also wants the federal government to cancel permits already issued to alt-right groups for a downtown rally at the federally controlled Shrunk Plaza on June 4. The federal government has not yet issued a permit for a June 10 event.

The mayor also asked the rally organizers to cancel the events.

The ACLU of Oregon responded to Wheeler's request, and said "government censorship is not the answer."

Our hearts are broken, but government censorship is not the answer. We must defend the constitution even when it is uncomfortable. https://t.co/7K33oLAbcZ — Mat dos Santos (@MatPDX) May 29, 2017

