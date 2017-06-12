KING
What it was like to cover Orlando's anguish after Pulse shooting

KING 5's Ted Land reports.

Ted Land, KING 4:43 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

KING 5 reporter Ted Land arrived in Orlando the day of the Pulse shooting and covered the story for several days.

On the one year anniversary of the tragedy, he looks back on what it was like to document the community's anguish.

