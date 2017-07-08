The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released a new age-progressed image of Kyrone Horman on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a search in the West Hills on Sunday is related to the investigation into the disappearance of Kyron Horman.

Horman disappeared from Skyline School in Northwest Portland on June 4, 2010. Local police, the FBI and hundreds of volunteers scoured the wooded areas around Kyron’s home and his school, but he was never found. He was 7 years old at the time of his disappearance.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The sheriff's office said Northwest Springville Road will be closed on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Skyline Boulevard and Northwest 128th Avenue for the search.

Over the past few months, search and rescue crews have quietly conducted searches in connection with the Horman investigation.

“There have been recent searches as recently as March and April. There are going to be more searches in the near future,” Desiree Young, Horman’s mother, said in May.

After a lull in the case, Young feels the pace of the investigation into her son’s disappearance has picked up. New documents from investigators show they’re still actively working the case.

The sheriff’s office said the search is part of the ongoing investigation and no new evidence prompted the search.

