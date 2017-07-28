Wenatchee police officer shoots, kills armed suspect

WENATCHEE, Wash.—A Wenatchee Police Officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife Thursday night.

Reports said just after 10:00 p.m. authorities received a call reporting a man screaming with a knife in hand in the Albertson’s parking lot.

Officials with the Wenatchee Police Department said the officer arrived on scene the suspect was armed and confrontational. The officer then shot the suspect.

Reports said the suspect received aid on scene within minutes of the shooting and was then transported to Central Washington Hospital where he later died.

According to officials, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Officials reported the incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit.

