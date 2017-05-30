Photo: Alaska Airlines

People headed to Sea-Tac Airport were advised Tuesday to check their flight status first after a combination of weather and an outage of air traffic control equipment caused significant delays.

Alaska Airlines tweeted out at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday an estimated 90 Alaska Airlines and Virgin America flights were delayed for up to two hours, affecting approximately 10,000 of its passengers. That doesn't include other airlines.

Temporary ATC equipment outage is causing flight delays at @SeaTacAirport. Check your flight status before traveling https://t.co/1G0gSRJOPW — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 30, 2017

The FAA said about a half hour later that systems were operating again, but that passengers should check if their flight is affected.

