Police ID Ore. man swept out to sea with toddler son

Rescue crews search for a 31-year-old man and his son, who were swept out to sea by a wave on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A 31-year-old father swept into the Pacific with his toddler son has been identified as Jayson Dean Thomas of Elimira, according to the Oregon State Police.

The son's identity was not released.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search late Monday morning for Thomas and his 3-year-old son who were swept into the Pacific Ocean from a beach near Floras Lake.

The Coast Guard used helicopter crews as well as a 47-foot life boat for 22 hours searching for the pair. The OSP and others combed combed the beach using ATVs.

A family from the Eugene area had been on the beach at Boice Cope County Park, about four miles north of Cape Blanco, Oregon, when Thomas' wife saw them swept away by a wave.

Emergency personnel responded to the beach at about 1 p.m.

Thomas' coat and a child carrier he was wearing were found in the surf, according to a report from the U.S. Coast Guard.

This area of the beach has a steep angle to the water, according to the OSP report, and the seas were rough at the time of the incident.

The Oregon Coast Guard was assisted by OSP, Curry County Sheriff's Office, Sixes River Fire, and Port Orford Fire.

