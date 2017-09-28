The city of Seattle and Washington State have filed separate lawsuits against Purdue Pharma; maker of Oxycontin. The drug contains opioids.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson alleges Purdue Pharma, "made billions of dollars by fueling Washington's opioid epidemic.

Ferguson says nearly 10,000 have died, in the state, from opioids since 2000.

The lawsuit alleges that Purdue Pharma deceived the public, including doctors, about the risks associated with opioid pain-killers.

