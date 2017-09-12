Washington birth certificates could see Gender 'X' option

SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Washington state Department of Health filed a proposal that would allow people to change the gender on their birth certificates to neither male nor female.

The clinical term for this is non-binary, but is better known as gender X.

According to the Department of Health, people born in Washington can currently request a new birth certificate with a different gender than the one on their original.

The state is taking the first steps of proposing a non-binary option for people who don’t identify as male or female.

The Health Department filed the to put the process in motion August 22.

The state of Oregon became the first state to offer the third gender option on driver's licenses in July.

