Walmart supplier recalls U.S. frozen pizzas due to possible listeria

(WVEC) -- Approximately 21,200 pounds of frozen pizza available in 11 states could be contaminated with Listeria, according to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza was affected by the recall. About 6,700 pizzas were affected by the recall and they were shipped to retail distribution centers in California, Nevada, Utah and Washington.

50.6-oz. corrugated box containing 1 shrink wrapped 16” pizza labeled as “Marketside Extra Large Supreme Pizza,” with lot code 20547.

According to USDA, the issue was discovered during routine sampling by the firm. However, there no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the pizzas.

The products subject under recalls bear the establishment number, "EST. 1821" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

