Walmart celebrating everyone's birthday with free cupcakes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Walmart wants to help you celebrate your birthday or your unbirthday with free cupcakes.
It may be March, but if your birthday is in August, you can still get a free cupcake now.
This Sunday, March 12 Walmart stores around the country will be giving away free cupcakes to celebrate everyone’s birthday.
The cupcakes will be given away from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and anyone can grab one of the sweet treats.
© 2017 KTHV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs