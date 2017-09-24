Video shows damage Eagle Creek Fire inflicted upon scenic Columbia River Gorge

Damage from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge (Photo: Sky 8)

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. -- As crews continue to progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, some of the damage to the scenic Columbia River Gorge is revealing itself.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned more than 45,000 acres and video from Sky 8 on Friday showed some of the scars at trademark areas. Still, some areas still have much of their natural beauty.

Click the links below to see the videos:

Multnomah Falls

Oneonta Gorge

Eagle Creek

Mount Defiance

Ruckel Ridge & Benson Plateau

