Diane Donald, sponsor of the Virginia-class submarine Indiana (SSN 789) and wife of Adm. Kirk Donald (US Navy, Ret.), smashes a bottle of American sparkling wine across the Indiana's hull to christen the sub, while Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (Photo: Newport News Shipbuilding)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy's newest fast attack nuclear-powered submarine was christened the USS Indiana on Saturday at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Vice President Mike Pence was among those in attendance, and delivered remarks during Saturday's ceremony. The sub carries the namesake of the state he once governed.

The Indiana (SSN789) is being called a technological marvel. The reactor in the nearly 380-foot-long submarine won't require refueling during the ship's planned life.

The Navy says the submarine will help the U.S. maintain its undersea superiority well into the 21st century. Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley calls the vessel a "technological marvel."

Construction on the Indiana began in 2012, with 4,000 shipbuilders participating. It's scheduled to be delivered to the Navy later this year, and will be the Navy's 16th Virginia-class fast attack submarine.

It's the third Navy vessel christened with the name Indiana. The two others were battleships, one used during the 1898 Spanish-American War and the other in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

The Navy's newest submarine, the Indiana, has been christened! pic.twitter.com/fhwIUw2TMI — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) April 29, 2017

Landed at @JBLEnews in Virginia and thanked the courageous servicemen and women stationed here and their families for their service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Eq6wg0unsA — Vice President Pence (@VP) April 29, 2017

