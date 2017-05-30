Underground water pipe explodes
Surveillance cameras capture an explosion of an underground water pipe in Kiev, Ukraine. Video shows the ground shake followed by the blast of water and shower of sludge. Several cars were damaged and windows shattered, but nobody was hurt. The cause of t
KING 12:42 PM. PDT May 30, 2017
