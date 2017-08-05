KING
Close

U.N. imposes strong economic sanctions on North Korean exports worth over $1 billion

Doug Stanglin, USA TODAY , TEGNA 1:00 PM. PDT August 05, 2017

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday imposed signficantly stronger economic sanctions on North Korea worth one-third of its annual $3 billion exports in an effort to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

China, which holds enormous financial leverage against North Korea, joined the other members of the council in the 15-0 vote.

