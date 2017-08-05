U.N. imposes strong economic sanctions on North Korean exports worth over $1 billion

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) and Britain's Ambassador Matthew Rycroft vote on a US-drafted resolution toughening sanctions on North Korea, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on August 5, 2017. (Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday imposed signficantly stronger economic sanctions on North Korea worth one-third of its annual $3 billion exports in an effort to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

China, which holds enormous financial leverage against North Korea, joined the other members of the council in the 15-0 vote.

The United Nations Security Council on Saturday imposed signficantly stronger economic sanctions on North Korea worth one-third of its annual $3 billion exports in an effort to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

China, which holds enormous financial leverage against North Korea, joined the other members of the council in the 15-0 vote.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM