UK police arrest man with knives on suspicion of terrorism
LONDON (AP) -- British police say a man with knives has been arrested near Parliament on suspicion of terrorism. London's Metropolitan Police said the man in his late 20s was arrested Thursday "as part of an ongoing operation." Knives have been recovered. Police said the man is being detained under the Terrorism Act and held at a London police station. They say there is "no immediate known threat" to the public. This video by Mimi Gan was shot outside 10 Downing Street.
KING 3:01 PM. PDT April 27, 2017
