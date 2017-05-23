Two snowmobilers expected to be ok after fall into crevasse

Snowmobilers fall in crevasse (Photo: KREM)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A couple of snowmobilers are expected to be ok after they fell into a crevasse on Easton Glacier of Mount Baker on Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Bellingham Rescue Council.

Fly over and initial rappel of yesterday's Crevasse rescue on Mt. Baker. Two patients and both are doing fine! #SoOthersMayLive pic.twitter.com/3BOyVLfvun — NASWI SAR (@NaswiSar) May 23, 2017

Bellingham Mountain Rescue officials said they were supposed to respond to rescue the snowmobilers. But they said a crew from the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was able to get the injured people out quicker than they could have gotten to them.

Officials said the two fell 100 feet down the crevasse and were not accessible to ground crews. When the NAS crews arrived, they found two men standing together on one side of the glacial canyon. Authorities said the large crevasse was hidden by a snow bridge and had collapsed when the snowmobile had driven over it.

This reportedly gave the men a very small platform to stand on and there was a 10 foot deep chasm on either side of them. Due to the outside temperature and the body heat from the men, snow pack within the crevasse was starting to melt, according to officials.

Crews started rescue efforts immediately. Once the snowmobilers were out, they were flown to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Washington.

Ehjay Gross said he was snowmobiling in the area when he and his group came across the victims. He said the victims were able to call for help on a satellite phone and his group stay nearby until help came.

