Two service dogs tie the knot

FORT WORTH- For paralyzed Fort Worth Police Officer Lisa Ramsey, it was love at first sight when she picked up a rescue dog last year.

Little did she know it would soon be Trooper's chance for his own love story.

"They started right away," she said. "Sophie and Trooper would find a way during that one hour class to work their way over to each other, and play and love."

The class was an intensive training course for future service dogs.

Lisa says her Boxer not only took to the instruction, but took to snuggling up against Sophie whenever he could.

Soon, everyone was calling them boyfriend and girlfriend.

As of Sunday, they're calling them husband and wife.

"Sophie had a white Satin dress, and bell piece on the back of her head. And Trooper wore a black tux with tails, and small top hat," says Lisa.

The doggie walk down the aisle was captured on video, which Lisa shared with News 8.

There were even some doggie vows recited, followed by, of course, a cake reception.

"It was funny," said Lisa. "They even exchanged dog tags with their names on it. He's wearing one that says Trooper and Sophie Ramsey."

While the wedding was the main event, the weekend proved significant for another reason, as Trooper is now a fully certified service dog.

"He graduated, as well. He really helps with my mobility," said Lisa

She says Trooper is now adept at opening some doors, and can easily retrieve items that Lisa accidentally drops. She has largely been confined to a wheelchair since being shot in the line of duty in 2003.

"He can get into almost any space and grab those keys," she says.

Sophie lives in Keller, so it looks like it will be a "long distance" marriage, according to Lisa.

