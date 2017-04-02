Two injured after missing plane found

(Photo: Long B. Nguyen, Washington Air Search and Rescue)

Two people were airlifted after their plane went down in the Olympic National Park near Brinnon Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says an emergency locator beacon signal from the Cirrus SR22 aircraft was received at 3:48 p.m. in the area of the Hood Canal/Olympic National Park near Brinnon.

Around that time, air traffic control in Seattle was notified by another aircraft who heard another plane making a mayday call.

Search and Rescue crews located the plane in the snow-covered wilderness near Mt. Jupiter around 6 p.m. with the help of search aircraft tracking the distress beacon's signal.

Rescue crews were lowered to the ground, where they located the two people inside the aircraft. They were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Their injuries were described as minor, though the exact details are unknown.

The FAA and the NTSB are taking over the investigation from WSDOT to try to determine what caused the plane to go down.

