Two fires near Wenatchee grow overnight

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Crews will continue Tuesday to contain two separate fires burning to the southeast of Wenatchee.

The Spartan Fire is burning about five miles southeast of Wenatchee. Officials said Tuesday morning it is about 4,500 acres and is 10 percent contained. The fire started Monday night and crews have not said what cause it.

Level two evacuations remain in place for Colockum Road, Moses Carr Road, Ingersoll Road and Tarpiscan Road. This means you should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Authorities said there are about 80 buildings threatened.

Officials said hand crews and dozers held the fire to the north of Colockum Road and west of Alcoa Highway. They said the fire most actively spread to the southeast. Crews plan to continue Tuesday to build a line around the fire.

The Sutherland Canyon Fire also started Monday just 8 miles southeast of Wenatchee. As of Tuesday morning, the fire is 3,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. Officials said the fire is made up of five smaller fires and it is unclear what sparked it.

Level one evacuations are in place from the Columbia River to milepost 10 along the Palisade Road corridor. Authorities said 24 buildings are threatened.

Crews worked overnight to build containment lines around the fire. Firefighters said they will continue to do that Tuesday as the fire moves into more rugged terrain.

