Pediatrician examining lymph nodes. (Photo:Thinkstock) (Photo: KatarzynaBialasiewicz)

Thurston County Health Department has informed parents that two cases of mumps have been confirmed at Yelm Community Schools, and other cases are being investigated.

The confirmation was provided by Thurston County Health officer Rachel Wood in a letter to parents.

Both confirmed cases of mumps have occurred at Yelm Middle School.

Though most children are vaccinated against mumps, it is still possible for mumps to be contracted said Wood in the letter.

Symptoms of mumps often appear 16 to 18 days after contact with mumps, and include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands in front or under the ears.

© 2017 KING-TV