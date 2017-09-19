Trump: US will 'totally destroy' North Korea if attacked

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has concluded his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, a speech of more than 40 minutes marked by tough talk for North Korea and Iran.

The president referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "rocket man." And he threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if the United States is forced to defend itself or allies against the North's aggression.

Trump also said the Iranian government is an "economically depleted rogue state" whose chief export is violence.

Trump said the world can't allow the "murderous regime" to continue its destabilizing activities. And he knocked the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, saying world leaders "cannot abide" by the agreement if it "provides cover" for Iran to build its nuclear program.

© 2017 KING-TV