Truck speeds between group of protesters in Vancouver

A video still of the truck that tried to drive through a group of counter-protesters in Vancouver, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (Photo: Maggie Vespa, KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- The driver of a large truck was stopped and arrested by police after accelerating twice past a group of counter-protesters in Vancouver on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred following a rally by members of the conservative group Patriot Prayer. Counter-protesters followed the group to the rally along the waterfront in Vancouver. After the rally ended, Vancouver police had the members of Patriot Prayer leave eight at a time while shielding them from counter-protesters.

Counter-protesters started following the Patriot Prayer demonstrators through Vancouver. At some point, someone in a large black truck accelerated through a street where counter-protesters had gathered. The truck was almost immediately stopped by police.

Watch the incident unfold in this video, starting at around the 3:55 mark. You can see what appears to be the same truck at the beginning of the video speeding backwards to avoid counter-protesters.

Witnesses say the driver went around the block to confront the group of protesters again.

Some demonstrators told KGW's Maggie Vespa that men in a second truck sprayed pepper spray as they sped by the group of counter-protesters at a close distance.

#Antifa & other counter-protesters say men in truck sprayed pepper spray as they sped next to group of ppl. 2nd truck to get that close. pic.twitter.com/hLOcTjXB6R — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) September 10, 2017

