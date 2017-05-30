Truck plunges into water at boat launch in Lakewood

Photo: Lakewood Police Department/Facebook

A truck went into American Lake in Lakewood on Sunday at the boat launch.

The Lakewood Police Department posted a photo of the truck on Facebook.



Divers were called to help recover the truck, but weren't able to Sunday night because it got too dark outside.

Divers returned Monday to make the full recovery.

Officers remind boaters to be attentive and thorough when launching and retrieving boats.

© 2017 KING-TV