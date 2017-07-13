(Photo: Oregon State Police)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck full of eels overturned on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon, covering cars and the roadway with the slippery, slimy creatures.

The crash briefly shut down the highway at milepost 131, south of Depoe Bay.

At least one car was completely covered with slime.

Photos: Truck full of eels overturns

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road will be cleaned up by 4 p.m.

The live eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, according to Oregon State Police.

No humans were injured in the crash.

What happens when a truck load of live eels spills on HWY 101, shutting it down. #vacation #fail #liveeels A post shared by Erin Butler (@erinabutler) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

