One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 6:47 AM. PST February 08, 2017

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- One person has been killed after a car went into a retention pond along Interstate 5 in Federal Way Wednesday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.

It happened next to the southbound lanes near S. 320th Street.
 

