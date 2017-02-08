One dead after car goes into pond along I-5 in Federal Way

One person was killed after a car went into a retention pond along Intersate 5 in Federal Way, Wash., Feb. 8, 2017. (Credit: KING)

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- One person has been killed after a car went into a retention pond along Interstate 5 in Federal Way Wednesday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.



It happened next to the southbound lanes near S. 320th Street.



CAUTION ! Collision SB I-5 to 320th. Vehicle submerged in retention pond. Dive Team on scene. Be alert through the area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 8, 2017

UPDATE: Collision SB 5 to 320th. Unfortunately divers recovered an individual from the retention pond. More details to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 8, 2017

