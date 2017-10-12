AURORA, Ore. -- A tornado touched down near the Aurora airport Thursday afternoon and flipped multiple planes.

The National Weather Service said they will be doing a damage survey over the next few hours to determine the impact of the tornado.

Photos: Tornado flips planes at Aurora airport

The tornado prompted the NWS to issue a Tornado Warning at 3:45 p.m. in parts of nearby Clackamas County, including Canby and Barlow, until 4:15 p.m. The warning expired at that time, as the storm had weakened passed, according to NWS.

Tornado reported near Canby on Thursday afternoon

A Tornado Warning means a tornado has been reported and conditions are favorable for more tornadoes to touch down.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV