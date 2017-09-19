Possible tornado damages barns in Linn County

LACOMB, Ore. – A tornado reportedly touched down and damaged four barns at a dairy in the Linn County community of Lacomb Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.
No one was hurt.
No homes were damaged, but the tornado left a debris path of roughly 3/4 mile, including several power lines, according to the Lebanon Fire District. It touched down around 1:30 p.m.
Multiple 911 callers reported seeing a funnel cloud, said fire spokesman Jason Bolen.
Four barns at Spencer’s Dairy Farm suffered “extensive wind damage to their roof structures.”
Two barns were total losses. No animals were hurt.
A survey team from the National Weather Service is on its way to the area to assess the damage.
Lacomb is about 14 miles east of Lebanon.
