Work it, girl

Did you know that the oldest working nurse in the country calls Tacoma home? Florence "See-See" Rigney graduated from Tacoma General Nursing School just after World War II (!!!) and has been working there ever since. The 92-year-old tried to retire back in 1996 … but that only lasted six months.

PNW is best

If you’re looking for one of the best state parks in the country, you don't need to go far. Washington’s Lime Kiln Point State Park, on San Juan Island, made a new Top 10 list. Lime Kiln is known for being one of the best whale-watching spots (on land) in the world! If you check it out (and you should), make sure to tag your photos with #k5explore!

It's for the kids, man

Us: Your favorite superhero wants YOU to win a trip to meet him ... on the set of “Jurassic World 2” ... in Hawaii.

You: Yes, please! But how?

Us: All you have to do is donate to Seattle Children’s!

You: Really? There must be some catch.

Us: Nope -- it’s all for the kids, man.

Seriously, Chris Pratt is awesome (but you already knew that) and wants to raise money for kids at Seattle Children’s. So, donate $10, and you’re entered to win a trip to meet him. You’re welcome!

Star-Lord may be a little biased

We already started talking about him, so we might as well just continue. In case you didn't pick up on it (or have been living under a rock), Chris Pratt is from Lake Stevens and has some pretty strong feelings about the PNW. So OBVIOUSLY, we had to get the scoop on his favorite places. We can all guess his favorite lake, but where's his favorite diner?

It's rainbow season... for food!

As much as some of us wish it would, the unicorn food trend isn't dying. You can rename it whatever – mermaid, unicorn, whatever, but people loooooove it. Bo Saxbe of Cheese Wizards shared his recipe for Unicorn Grilled Cheese with us. Someone please make this and let us know if your tongue turns funny colors!

