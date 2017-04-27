It's tulip season in Skagit Valley. Credit: Sara Steinsiek. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Will the original IKEA bag please stand up?

IKEA is getting cheeky in a new ad, poking fun of a bag designer for being a copycat. Balenciaga's "Arena Extra-Large Shopping Tote," is available on Barneys' website for a price tag of $2,145! Seriously, it looks JUST like the IKEA "FRAKTA" shopping bag and costs 2,000 percent more. So thanks, but no thanks, we will stick with the original.

The unicorn craze isn't over ... yet

It's not all glitter and unicorns, or is it? The Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks was so popular that they made the pretty pink and blue drink into, what they are calling, Unicorn Lemonade. That's right; the unicorn powder found its way into more than just Frappuccinos. Fifteen cubes worth of sugar in a drink has never tasted so magical.

You might as well get in line right now

Jimmy John's $1 sub day returns next week. The sandwich chain announced participating restaurants will sell $1 subs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2. One sure sign you're at a participating Jimmy John's: there's a line out the door as you pull up to the building. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others. Yum! Are you hungry yet?

Washington's Willy Wonka

Chocolate is ALWAYS a good idea. Hence why we sent Andrew and Kelly from Local Lens to research the extremely important award-winning chocolate at Seattle Chocolates. They're basically the Willy Wonka factory of the PNW. Their tour started off with the breakfast of champions... A chocolate shot and ended with the chocolate version of the gum wall. We call dibs on next tour!

Motivation to post more food pics

We all know that one person who feels the need to Instagram every single meal they eat. *eye roll* And while it might be super annoying to see the snaps all over our feeds (unless it's actually something amazing), researchers found those people have healthier diets than most of us. UW researchers say the foodies are more likely to meet healthy eating and weight loss goals. I mean, I guess acai bowls are pretty healthy...

